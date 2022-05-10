Fishing derbies to be held for children in Essex County parks

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs invites the public to participate in its 2022 fishing derbies. The free events will be held in seven locations in the Essex County Parks system.

“Our fishing derbies are an excellent opportunity for our children to enjoy the historic Essex County Parks system in a different and fun way. You’ll have a great time creating your own ‘big fish’ stories and spending some quality time with your friends and family in some of the most beautiful parks in the area,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “I invite everyone to come out, cast their lines, experience Essex and take a look at the improvements we are making to revitalize our parks.”

Each derby is free and open to children ages 15 and younger. All children must be accompanied by an adult and bring their own fishing pole, bait, bucket and chair. Prizes in various age categories for catching the first and most fish will be awarded at the conclusion of each derby.

The fishing derbies will be held as follows:

Tuesday, May 17, at Monte Irvin Orange Park Pond, Center and Harrison streets, Orange. On-site registration begins at 5 p.m., the derby begins at 6 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18, at Irvington Park Pond, Grove Street and Lyons Avenue, Irvington. On-site registration begins at 4:30 p.m., the derby begins at 5:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, at Grover Cleveland Park Pond, Brookside Avenue and Runnymede Road, Caldwell/Essex Fells. On-site registration begins at 5 p.m., the derby begins at 6 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24, at Weequahic Park Lake, Elizabeth and Meeker avenues, Newark. On-site registration begins at 5 p.m., the derby begins at 6 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25, at the Verona Park boathouse, Bloomfield and Lakeside avenues, Verona. On-site registration begins at 5 p.m., the derby begins at 6 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 26, at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Orange Reservoir paddle-boat area, West Orange. On-site registration begins at 4:30 p.m., the derby begins at 5:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 5, at Branch Brook Park Prudential Concert Grove, use Park Avenue or Clifton Street entrances, Newark. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m., the derby begins at 10 a.m. and awards will be presented at 11:30 a.m.

For additional information, call 973-268-3500. In case of inclement weather, cancellations will be posted on www.essexcountynj.org. Canceled fishing derbies will not be rescheduled.