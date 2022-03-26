Former Homeland Security secretary to speak to Oranges & Maplewood NAACP

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Jeh Charles Johnson, who served as secretary of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, will deliver the keynote address at the 109th annual Oranges & Maplewood NAACP Freedom Fund Gala on Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Hill Country Club, 100 Walnut St. in Livingston. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit www.naacpomffgala2022.eventbrite.com.

The Oranges & Maplewood NAACP will salute the contributions of civic and corporate leaders in the following categories: Not Orange Inc. in civic; Shauger Group in corporate; Essex County College associate professor Eileen DeFreece in education; Ernest C. Williams in labor and industry; the Rev. Dana P. Owens in religious affairs; and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. will receive the President’s Award.

Additionally, two new categories have been established to honor the outstanding achievements and contributions of area youth and young adult leaders: Jyhir Jordan will receive the Trailblazer Freedom Award, for individuals ages 18 to 30, and Danielle K.S. Thomas will receive the Millennial Freedom Award, for individuals ages 31 to 40.

“Now, more than ever, we encourage everyone’s participation in support of the important social justice advocacy of the NAACP, as we are on a mission to recruit 500 new or renewing members and register 500 new voters,” Darryl Jeffries, Oranges & Maplewood NAACP president, said.

The Oranges & Maplewood NAACP is the oldest branch in the state of New Jersey and third oldest in the nation. The Freedom Fund Gala is the principal fundraising arm of each branch with proceeds supporting the ongoing initiatives of the NAACP.

“This is our first in-person gala since 2019. Due to the devastating impact of the COVID pandemic, we were forced to cancel the gala in 2020 and hold it virtually in 2021. This year, we will adhere to COVID-19 masking and vaccination protocols, and we anticipate a robust turnout given the current state of affairs in our nation,” Robert ‘Bob’ Simmons, Freedom Fund Committee chairperson, said.

Founded on April 18, 1913, the Oranges & Maplewood Branch represents 11 communities in Essex County: Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Orange, South Orange, Nutley, Verona and West Orange.