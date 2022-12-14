Four RWJBarnabas Health facilities named Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

WEST ORANGE, NJ — U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has recognized four RWJBarnabas Health facilities among the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, a list that identifies hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Monmouth Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset were among those designated as high performing in maternity care.

The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care. The Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation looks at hospital data relating only to uncomplicated pregnancies — not high-risk pregnancies — for five factors: scheduled early deliveries, C-section rates in low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and option for vaginal births after cesarean.

“The distinctions from U.S. News & World Report are reflective of our commitment to excellence in maternity care,” said Suzanne Spernal, vice president of women’s services at RWJBarnabas Health. “We are continually striving to provide comprehensive, equitable care for expectant mothers and families across the system and this national recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to further that mission.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals for its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care and fewer than half of all hospitals that participated in the survey received a high performing designation.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that has earned a high performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”