Free cardiac and concussion screenings for young athletes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes at RWJBarnabas Health will provide free cardiac and concussion baseline screenings to young athletes on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

“The screenings … help families take a proactive approach to concussion and cardiac issues in our youth athletes,” said Dr. Jason Krystofiak, the program’s medical director and a provider with the Combined Medical Group of RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health. “The goal is not to terrify people with statistics, but to try to protect young athletes and also not take them out of the things they love to do.”

When preliminary testing to identify serious cardiac problems is provided to young athletes, sudden cardiac arrest and tragic deaths may be avoided.

“Nearly 90 percent of sudden cardiac deaths in young athletes occur during or after athletic activities, and hidden heart conditions are often the cause. Cardiac screening, open to 6 to 18 year olds, will help to identify players who may require further testing or intervention,” Krystofiak said.

Having a concussion baseline study can help identify issues in the future. ImPACT Pediatric, the FDA-approved screening, is an iPad-based computerized test that is individually and easily administered as well as engaging for children, while effectively measuring neurocognitive function.

“If an athlete is believed to have suffered a head injury, this screening test may be used to evaluate the severity and determine when it is safe to return to play,” Krystofiak said.

Screenings are free of charge and a parent or guardian is asked to be present. An appointment is required; register at www.rwjbh.org/cbmcevents and search by event name. Masks must be worn by all participants; only one parent per family may attend to limit visitors and further social distancing.

For more information about the Morahan Center, visit www.rwjbh.org/morahan or call 973-322-7913.