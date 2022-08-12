In advance of Columbus Day, Nutley-Belleville committee to hold honoree dinner

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day & Italian Heritage Month Parade Committee will celebrate its 40th annual honoree dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Nanina’s in the Park, 540 Mill St. in Belleville. The Cocktail Hour will begin at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are charged.

The committee will present the 2022 Grand Marshal Award to Tina Cervasio, Fox 5 lead sports anchor and reporter, as well as host of “Sports Xtra.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Dolores Del Deo Kirk; the Italian Heritage Award to Michael V. Calabro; Belleville Woman of the Year to Patricia Ferrara Wells; Belleville Man of the Year to James A. Corino; Nutley Woman of the Year to Roseann Biasi Vazquez; Nutley Man of the Year to Jason P. Zinna; 2022 Renaissance Woman to Jerri Custode; 2022 Renaissance Man to Nicholas F. Cozzarelli; 2022 Italian Business Leader to John Monaco from A Personal Touch Florist; and the 2022 Community Excellence Award to Frank Dauksis, proprietor of Michael’s Roscommon House.

A Souvenir ad journal will also be published. For additional ticket or ad information, contact Susan R. LaMorte at 201-618-2903.