Jewish Family Service celebrates its volunteers

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ celebrated its volunteers with an annual event at which JFS staff greeted more than 60 volunteers on Sunday, May 2, at its offices in Florham Park. Boxed lunches, desserts and thank-you gifts were provided. Volunteers could drive through and get their package, or park and chat with JFS Volunteer Department staff.

“After another year of mostly virtual or socially distanced volunteering, it was great to see everyone in person. Our volunteers do an amazing job of supporting our clients and people in need in the community. This event is one of many ways we can say thank you to them each year,” said Stephanie Grove, senior director of Volunteer Services at JFS.