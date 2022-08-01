Jewish Women’s Foundation awards $75,000 to Essex County agencies

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, a giving circle of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ, has awarded $75,000 in competitive grants to three local nonprofit organizations that are working to impact women and girls. Since its formation in 2007, JWFNJ has awarded grants to more than 70 organizations in New Jersey and Israel, totaling more than $1.3 million.

“JWF partners with agencies in our community whose mission is to transform the lives of women and girls,” foundation Director Pam Greenwood said. “We are confident that our grantees have the drive and experience to accomplish their goals.”

Grants awarded are:

In the health category, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey, $25,000, for Teen LINKS and school sexual health education, which will provide intensive training to high school girls in sexual education, peer advocacy and digital impact. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yd35fuvf .

In the domestic abuse category, The Safe House, which is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, $25,000, for a kitchen renovation to allow for necessary upgrades at the shelter that provides temporary housing for women and children. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/65235au6 .

In the empowerment category, SHE Wins Inc., $25,000, for the #SELF Program, which will assist high school girls in the Newark area to develop their social-emotional learning, leadership, and college and career readiness skills. For more information, visit www.shewins.org .

JWFNJ will award $5,000 impact grants to local nonprofit organizations this coming November.

For more information about JWFNJ and the programs it has supported, visit www.jwfnj.org.