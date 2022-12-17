New Jersey Devils visit hospitals in Belleville, Newark and Livingston

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Devils players and alumni visited patients and staff at all RWJBarnabas Health hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Photos Courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health

Caption 1: At Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, New Jersey Devils, from left, Erik Haula, Jack Hughes, Miles Wood and Mackenzie Blackwood are reunited with 13-year-old pediatric cancer survivor Grace Eline. Eline was signed to a one-day contract by the New Jersey Devils in 2019, and was honored at Prudential Center during Hockey Fights Cancer Night in 2019.

Caption 2: New Jersey Devils Brendan Smith, Ondrej Palat and Jonathan Bernier are joined by RWJ Barnabas Health President Mark Manigan as they visit a patient at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Caption 3: New Jersey Devils Kevin Bahl, Andreas Johnsson, Vitek Vanecek and Jesper Bratt visit with Devils fan Joseph Iannini, a patient from Nutley, and nurse Brianna DeLucrezia, at the Infusion Center at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Caption 4: From left are CMMC Chief Medical Officer Frank Dos Santos; Devils Andreas Johnsson and Vitek Vanecek; CMMC President and CEO Mary Ellen Clyne; CMMC Chief Continuum of Care and Clinical Services Officer Dr. Frank Mazzarella; and Devils Jesper Bratt and Kevin Bahl.

Caption 5: Before masking up and entering Cooperman Barnabas to visit with patients and staff, members of the New Jersey Devils pose outside with CBMC President and CEO Richard Davis and RWJ Barnabas Health President Mark Manigan. From left are Ondrej Palat, Manigan, Davis, Jonathan Bernier and Brendan Smith.

Caption 6: From left are Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka; NBIMC child life services manager Anne Reilly, child life specialist Kim Hudock, Site Finance Officer Deb Dente and ambulatory care services Vice President Marilyn Harris; Devils MacKenzie Blackwood, Jack Hughes, Erik Haula and Miles Wood; and NBIMC Chief Operating Officer Amy Doran, development Vice President Rena Jordan and Chief Nursing Officer Denise Shepherd.