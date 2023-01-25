New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30.

To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also established an ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238-1233.

“For Belleville residents, some of whom live on a fixed income, affordability remains a top concern,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said. “Extending the deadline gives residents a greater ability to take advantage of a program that will help make their lives just a little more affordable.”

The ANCHOR program will provide up to $1,500 to homeowners with 2019 gross incomes up to $150,000, and up to $1,000 for those with gross incomes of between $150,000 and $250,000 in that year. ANCHOR is also an important program for the tenants, who can receive $450 if their gross income was $150,000 or less in 2019.

The ANCHOR program expands on and replaces the Homestead Rebate Program. To be eligible for this year’s benefit, homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary residence on Oct. 1, 2019, and file or be exempt from New Jersey income taxes.

The average New Jersey property tax bill was approximately $9,300 in 2021. ANCHOR rebates could offset more than 16 percent of the average property tax bill in New Jersey for some homeowners. For a middle-class family receiving $1,500 in direct relief, the average bill will effectively become $7,800, a property tax level New Jersey has not seen since 2012.

To receive payment — expected to arrive in late spring — Belleville leaders implore eligible residents to apply by the state’s Feb. 28 deadline. Payments will be issued in the form of check or direct deposit. The money is not subject to federal or state income tax.

Eligible homeowners can apply online, by phone or via paper application, which can be downloaded online and returned by mail. Tenants can apply online or download the application from the state Division on Taxation website and return it via mail.