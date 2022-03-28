PVSC recognizes its permittees with perfect environmental compliance records

NEWARK, NJ — The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission recently honored 97 of its permittees that operated in the previous calendar year without having incurred a single wastewater discharge or reporting violation. PVSC has now recognized perfect environmental compliance records for 27 consecutive years.

Significant industrial users in the PVSC service area are issued sewer use permits that include limits for the quality of wastewater discharge the companies may discharge into the sewer system. These companies must also monitor and report on their discharges to PVSC every month. Compliance violations typically occur in instances when a company exceeds its permitted discharge limits, neglects to take requisite samples or fails to file its monthly report on time.

Each facility that goes a full calendar year without a single violation earns a PVSC Permit Compliance Award. Included among this year’s honorees is Sika Corporation of Lyndhurst, which has earned the award for 25 consecutive years. Unicorp of Orange has garnered the honor 17 consecutive times. Anheuser-Busch of Newark and Sunbrite Dye of Passaic have each received the award 16 consecutive times. Several companies have earned the award for a full decade or more.

“I congratulate these companies for their commitment to protecting public health and the environment,” PVSC Chairperson Thomas Tucci Jr. said. “We are pleased to honor them for the efforts they made to meet the strict discharge standards and rules in their sewer use or liquid waste acceptance permits. They should be justifiably proud of their efforts.”

“To go an entire year without a single violation requires conscientiousness, effective management and outstanding teamwork,” PVSC Director of Inspection and Compliance Herbert Skinner said. “Adhering to our discharge limits is essential to keeping our environment healthy.”

The following area organizations were honored: