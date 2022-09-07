RWJBarnabas facilities recognized for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nine RWJBarnabas Health facilities earned national recognition for their efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign challenges hospitals and health care organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors and communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors.

Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth earned platinum recognitions and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton earned gold recognition from HRSA for conducting awareness and registry activities between October 2021 and April 2022, prompting new donor registrations, and for continuing to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while navigating numerous challenges.

RWJBarnabas Health facilities were among 1,333 organizations to participate in the 2022 campaign.

“The recognitions from the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign are a testament to our commitment to offering hope and the gift of life to individuals in need of an organ transplant,” RWJBarnabas Health President Mark E. Manigan said. “The teams at our transplant and procurement programs understand the vital need to continue to register new organ donors to help the more than 100,000 individuals awaiting transplant.”

At RWJBarnabas Health, patients have access to nationally recognized organ transplant and procurement programs for adults and children. With focuses in heart, lung, kidney and pancreas transplantation, the RWJBarnabas Health teams utilize transplant techniques offered at only a few of the world’s leading transplant centers and is a world-class leader in transplant research, clinical trials, antirejection medications and many other clinical advances that support patient care.

The 2022 WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign efforts added 50,850 registrations to state registries, including registrations from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since its inception in 2011, the campaign has generated 630,000 registrations, as well as united donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. RWJBarnabas Health collaborates with The Sharing Network to leverage its outreach efforts.

For more information about organ transplant and procurement programs at RWJBarnabas Health visit rwjbh.org/transplant. Visit registerme.org to sign up as a donor.