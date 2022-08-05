RWJBarnabas Health leads New Jersey in women’s care excellence awards

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health received 26 awards from Healthgrades — the highest number of awards in the state for excellence in comprehensive women’s care. Healthgrades’ Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award, Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award and 5-Star Recipient Awards recognize RWJBarnabas Health facilities as top hospitals in the nation for providing superior care for women during labor and delivery, and gynecologic procedures.

Analyzing patient data from 16 individual states from 2018 through 2020, the Healthgrades 2022 Women’s Care Awards recognize the top 10 percent of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence in labor and delivery, obstetrics and gynecology, and gynecologic surgery. Healthgrades is a U.S. company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers.

Six RWJBarnabas Health facilities received Excellence Awards, and Community Medical Center in Toms River ranked as one of only 17 hospitals nationwide to receive all three Women’s Care Excellence Awards, placing the facility among the top 5 percent of hospitals evaluated for labor, delivery and gynecologic surgery, and among the top 10 percent evaluated for obstetrics and gynecology. Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center each received two distinctions: the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth both received the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award.

Additionally, eight RWJBarnabas Health hospitals are 5-star recipients for vaginal delivery. This distinction — earned by RWJ University Hospital, Clara Maass, RWJ University Hospital Somerset, Newark Beth Israel, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Trinitas — means that, on average, patients that these hospitals have a 45.1-percent lower risk of experiencing a complication in the hospital than if the patient were treated at 1-star hospital.

Five RWJBarnabas Health hospitals, including Clara Maass, RWJ University Hospital Somerset, Newark Beth Israel, Community Medical Center and Trinitas, were recognized as 5-star recipients for C-section delivery. Healthgrades’ data shows that in hospitals with 5 stars, on average, patients have 65.9-percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1 star.

RWJ University Hospital and Community Medical Center were recognized as 5-star recipients for hysterectomy; on average, patients having a hysterectomy in hospitals with 5 stars have a 65.1-percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1 star.

“The recognitions from Healthgrades are representative of our deep commitment to providing superior care to women of all ages through a comprehensive range of women’s health services,” said Suzanne Spernal, vice president of women’s services at RWJBarnabas Health. “These distinctions would not be possible without the clinical excellence and compassion of our dedicated staff and clinicians that continually prioritize patient outcomes, safety and care for every patient we serve.”

“Through our 2022 Women’s Care Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize facilities who excel in delivering superior care for ob-gyn patients,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “We are proud to name RWJBarnabas Health facilities as 2022 Women’s Care Excellence Award recipients and look forward to their continued efforts to make ob-gyn care a priority.”