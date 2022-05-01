SAL youth deliver Girl Scout cookies to East Orange VA, Lyons VA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Sons of the American Legion Detachment of New Jersey Children and Youth Commission, along with Girl Scouts from two North Jersey troops, helped to satisfy the sweet tooth of veterans in the VA hospitals at both Lyons and East Orange with a drop-off on April 18 of more than $1,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

“It’s important for us to honor and serve our country’s veterans as well as to take time to lift their spirits by delivering Girl Scout cookies,” said Junior Eliana Spangle, a member of Girl Scout Troop 20122 in Nutley who helped make the delivery to the East Orange campus of the VA.

This project was rolled out in April, which has been designated by the American Legion since 1938 as “National Children and Youth Month.” Commitment to children and youth is one of the four pillars of the American Legion; the others being Americanism, national security, and veterans affairs and rehabilitation.

The Bellville SAL 105 raised money to purchase the cookies from Girl Scout troops in Nutley and Belleville to be donated to veterans at VA facilities.

“As the chairman for this year, it was important to me that we run some sort of program which could get the kids involved with our vets,” said Rusty Myers, SAL Detachment chairperson for the Children and Youth Commission based out of Squadron 105 in Belleville. “It just so happens I’m in a family of Scouts, and my daughters and wife are very involved in Girl Scouts. At a squadron level, my kids are very involved with the Legion — and they have gotten a lot out of that. This project was a way to share that experience with other Scouts, while doing something nice for our veterans.”

Myers’ wife, Meghan Myers, the Girl Scout Heart of NJ service manager for Nutley and Belleville, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The promise of Girl Scouts is to serve God and country, help people at all times and to live by the Girl Scout law. I can think of no better way to fulfill this oath than to help the very people who have served this great country.”

Donations for this project were both big and small.

“What a great project,” wrote Legionnaire Henry DelTosto, the adjutant for the American Legion Essex County Executive Committee, which donated $200.

Other large donations came from SAL Squadron 105 in Belleville, and Douglas Sherman of the FOX News Channel, as well as an almost $500 donation from the SAL Detachment of NJ Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Committee.

“The committee loved the idea. It allowed us to support two of our committees and help our veterans, and at the same time support our Girl Scouts,” VA&R Chairperson Patrick Gallagher said. “It lets our vets know that someone out in the community is thinking of them.”

In all, total cash donations exceeded $1,000, purchasing almost 200 boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and all of our other favorite sweet treats.

A key component of the project was always to have the Scouts deliver the cookies and chat with the vets in-person, so they could see where the cookies go, and bring a little sunshine into the day of the residents of VA Lyons and East Orange. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitals required a drop-off, so the Scouts couldn’t give them directly to the veterans. Still, the Scouts took time from their spring breaks to deliver the cookies to staff at the hospitals.

“It was a wonderful experience, helping give back to veterans who have given so much to us. I hope they enjoy the cookies!” Troop 20122 Junior Shriya Karnik said.

Girl Scout Sophia Harris said, “Donating the cookies was a nice experience knowing that it would put a smile on people’s faces.”

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers