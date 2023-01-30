Solar, wind initiatives expected to create greener Belleville, save taxpayer money

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville School District is moving ahead with cutting-edge initiatives to create a cleaner, greener community.

And, while these projects are focused on preserving the environment, they will also be reducing energy bills for the schools while creating important lessons for students.

The district, under Superintendent of Schools Richard Tomko, has installed rooftop units capable of harnessing the vast — and free — energy of the sun.

These solar panels have been installed at Schools Nos. 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10, plus Belleville Middle School and Belleville High School. Solar-powered carport roofing has also been installed in Schools Nos. 8 and 10, and Belleville High School.

Over the course of the 15-year power purchasing agreement, it is estimated that taxpayers will save $2 million because the solar energy will power parking lot lights, classroom computers and more.

Tomko said the panels will be fitted with LED panels that will allow students and teachers to monitor how much energy is being saved each day, infusing lessons of green living into the classroom curriculum.

“It’s exciting to use energy-saving initiatives as real-world teaching tools in the classroom,” Tomko said. “This will hopefully lead to important classroom discussions about fossil fuel alternatives, environmental awareness and more. Just studying the engineering behind the panels could inspire myriad STEM projects throughout the grade levels.”

In addition to the solar panels and carport roofing, three new light poles powered by solar and wind energy have been installed at the high school and one at School No. 9. The project was funded with $107,912 in state money.

“While these lights will also reduce energy costs, their primary and immediate benefit will be safety-related,” said Matthew Paladino, the district’s business administrator. “Keeping our grounds well-lit and keeping students and staff members safe and secure is always our priority.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville School District