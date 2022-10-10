St. Anthony of Padua Church celebrates 120th anniversary with dinner and dancing

BELLEVILLE, NJ — St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville will celebrate its 120th anniversary with dinner and dancing on Sunday, Oct. 30. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, St. Anthony of Padua Church will begin with Mass at noon, followed by a buffet dinner and dancing at The Chandelier, 340 Franklin Ave. in Belleville. The reception will begin at 3 p.m. and go to 7 p.m., and will feature live music by the band Jersey Sound. Everyone is invited to attend the Mass. To purchase tickets for the dinner event, contact parish secretary Leonora DiLauro-Ragab at 973-481-1991.

St. Anthony of Padua Church has a rich history within the Silver Lake community of Belleville, Newark and Bloomfield. St. Anthony’s was first opened on Oct. 30, 1901. In 1955, the Rev. Thomas Gillick introduced the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine for youth. In 1976, the local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts planted a tree and installed a plaque and time capsule to commemorate the church’s 75th anniversary, which was subsequently opened at the church’s 100th anniversary celebration. Various renovations have taken place over the years to beautify the church and area surrounding the parish. Since 1995, the Feast of St. Anthony’s celebration has taken place annually and has become a staple event in the community.

For more information about the church, visit saintanthonybelleville.org.