St. Peter’s School students say ‘thank you’ to church

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Pandemic restrictions were unable to dampen the spirits of St. Peter’s School students, who recently celebrated Catholic Schools Week — an annual observance around the country that celebrates the contribution of Catholic schools to the community. Soon afterward, fourth-grade students at the school, accompanied by their teacher Carin Bartels, visited the pastor, Father Ivan Sciberras, at St. Peter’s Church in Belleville to express their thanks for the parish’s support of their school. They gifted him with posters and cards made by students from all the grades, spanning pre-K3 to grade eight.

Photos Courtesy of Ivan Sciberras