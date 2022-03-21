Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce installs 2022 slate of officers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer organization of businesses and professional people working together to enhance the growth and prosperity of the business community, formally installed its 2022 new president, executive board and trustees on March 4 at The Chandelier in Belleville. The SECC represents businesses in Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Belleville.
