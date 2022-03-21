Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce installs 2022 slate of officers

From left are Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Trustee Rafael Gavidia; Marketing Director Gerry Generazio; Vice President of Programs Cecelia Polizzi; Vice President of Membership Lois Tirrell; treasurer Joe Berardinelli; President Mario Drozdz; and Trustees Nelson Barrera, Michael Zippo, Michael Bush, Janet McCarthy, Cathy Loreto, Reineen Dohman, Dr. Sean Flynn, Dee Frias and Susanne Kaltsas.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer organization of businesses and professional people working together to enhance the growth and prosperity of the business community, formally installed its 2022 new president, executive board and trustees on March 4 at The Chandelier in Belleville. The SECC represents businesses in Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Belleville.

  

