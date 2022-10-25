Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce to honor local groups

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Every year, the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce will hold an awards dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at The Brookside Banquets, 41 Broughton Ave. in Bloomfield. The chamber acknowledges businesses that have made major capital investments and improvements to their property and businesses that are celebrating an anniversary in a five-year increment, citing confidence in the local business community. This event will include awards from 2020-2022.

At that time, the chamber will also be honoring members of Belleville’s American Legion Post 105, Sons of American Legion Squadron 105, American Legion Post 299 and Belleville-Nutley Disabled American Veterans Chapter 22.

For more information, contact Donna Pietroiacovo at 973-748-2000.