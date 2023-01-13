Suburban Essex Chamber offers scholarship awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation plans to award three 2023 scholarship awards to academic recipients. Each recipient must be a graduating senior and reside in the towns supported by the SECC: Bloomfield, Belleville and Glen Ridge.

The criteria for the scholarships are based on financial need; fall attendance at a college, university or vocational school; intention to pursue a career that is business-oriented; and extracurricular/community activities. The scholarship committee will select one recipient from each town.

Applications are available at each high school guidance counselor office; online at suburbanessexchamber.com; or by contacting Cecelia Polizzi or Donna Pietroiacovo at 973-748-2000. Applications must be received by April 28.