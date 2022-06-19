Three area high schoolers receive scholarships from Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation has awarded scholarships to three members of the Class of 2022: Ryan O’Neil from Glen Ridge High School, Taylor Sconiers from Bloomfield High School and Cengiz Tetik from Belleville High School. O’Neil will be furthering his education at Lehigh University, Sconiers at Hampton University and Tetik at Rutgers University this fall.

Each year, these scholarships are presented to graduating high school seniors who reside in the towns of Bloomfield, Belleville and Glen Ridge. The criteria for scholarships are based on financial need; attendance at a college, university or trade school with the intention to pursue a career that is business oriented; and extracurricular and community activities. The scholarship application includes the student’s grade-point average, letters of recommendation, acceptance letters from the college of interest and a 500-word essay.

Chamber members who contributed to this year’s scholarship program are Cecelia Polizzi; Neil Greenstein of Brookdale ShopRite; Dee Frias and Michael Kahn of Provident Bank; McLaughlin & Nardi; Zippo’s Car Stereo; J.T. Murdoch Shoes; Michael Bush; Ed Nejman; Joseph Berardinelli; Generazio Associates.

Photos Courtesy of Donna M. Pietroiacovo