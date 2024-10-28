‘We Called Ourselves Rocketboat Men’: Veterans Day presentation at Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 10, The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is hosting a special program in honor of veterans, including Seaman Second Class Lawrence Peter Berra. Author William Palmer will discuss his book, “We Called Ourselves Rocketboat Men: The Untold Stories of the Top-Secret LCS(S) Rocket Boat Missions of World War II” at 1 p.m. in the Museum’s stadium-style theater.

Through first-hand accounts and private diaries of sailors, Palmer will explore the personal stories behind the D-Day invasion, a history Berra experienced himself as a 19-year-old Rocketboat Man off the coast of Normandy. Berra always said that his WWII Naval service was his proudest achievement.

This fascinating look into one of WWII’s most iconic battles is included with Museum admission. As always, admission for veterans is free.

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. The Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.