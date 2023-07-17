Bloomfield College is now part of Montclair State University

Bloomfield College officially became part of Montclair State University on July 1, following a series of reviews by several authorities and the passage of enabling legislation.

Bloomfield’s students will be able to complete their education without interruption while benefiting from Montclair’s lower tuition and fees and the support of the second largest public research university in New Jersey.

Bloomfield is the only four-year institution in New Jersey that has been designated as a Predominantly Black Institution, a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and a Minority Serving Institution.

The school will be renamed “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”

Montclair offered employment opportunities to nearly 90% of Bloomfield faculty and staff, most of whom will be continuing as members of the College community.

President Marcheta P. Evans will continue to provide leadership as Chancellor of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, and a key member of the University leadership team under Montclair president, Jonathan Koppell. In addition, Bloomfield’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty Michael A. Palladino will serve in the capacity of Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

“Today we exuberantly celebrate the result of tenacious dedication, cooperation and hard work by employees of our two strategically aligned institutions,” Evans said.

“This merger ensures that our commitment to the academic and economic success of young people from traditionally underserved communities will not only continue but will be enhanced.”

Koppel described it as a transformative moment for students and students to come.

“We want to thank Gov. (Phil) Murphy, Secretary (of Higher Education Brian) Bridges and the many state legislators and local officials who support the merger, as well as the oversight bodies who share our commitment to ensuring student success and preserving Bloomfield’s important mission,” Koppell said.

The merger of Bloomfield into Montclair was approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the regional body that accredits colleges and universities at its June 21-22 meeting.

On June 30, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed enabling legislation allowing the merger.

“We are grateful to our elected officials for their support,” Koppell said. “They understood that it was vital for the State of New Jersey to continue the mission and legacy of Bloomfield College.”

The merger now enters the integration phase, during which a distinctive educational experience will be designed for the students of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, according to a release from MSU.

Over the next academic year, the future of all academic programs will be considered. During that time, the College will continue to offer courses required for Bloomfield College students to complete their existing majors and programs, and will honor the majors of all currently enrolled students.

Bloomfield will also maintain its 13 NCAA Division II athletics programs and remain the Bears, for at least the next year, unless otherwise directed by the NCAA.

The merger process began in October 2021, when Bloomfield put out a call for an academic partner to help it avoid closing due to financial challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

In December 2021, the institutions signed an agreement formalizing their commitment to explore a strategic relationship. In October 2022, both Boards of Trustees approved an Agreement and Plan of Merger, advancing plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”

“As we design a new and distinctive experience for Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, we will seek to create a new national model for how institutions can come together to better serve their communities,” Koppell said. “The future of higher education is collaboration, not competition, and we hope this will serve as an example of what is possible when institutions of all shapes and sizes work together.”

Montclair State University has 13 colleges and schools that serve more than 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.