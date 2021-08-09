Bloomfield National Night Out draws large crowds

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — National Night Out in Bloomfield was a huge success thanks to the many Bloomfield residents who came out to show support and enjoy the fun, free activities and food. The fire department took the trophy in the police vs. fire softball game, an annual display of camaraderie. Additionally, the hot air balloon experience and the dunk tank stole the show, before everyone sat down to watch “McFarland USA” playing on the big screen to end the night.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety