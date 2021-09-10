Bloomfield College partners with Newark BOE on ‘College and Career Readiness: Class of 2022’ program

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College recently welcomed 20 rising high school seniors from the Newark Public Schools to campus for a two-week “College and Career Readiness: Class of 2022 at Bloomfield College” program, in partnership with the Newark Board of Education.

All 20 students applied to the college during the program, and all were surprised with a certificate of acceptance to Bloomfield College during the closing-day ceremony.

“It was exciting to bring this group of motivated students to campus to learn about the college search process and Bloomfield College and all the services available to them,” said Mark Ruff, assistant director of Admission and Campus Visitation at Bloomfield College. “It was very impressive to see the students grow in the two-week period. They started out quiet, and, by the time the program ended, we knew them well and they became like family to us.”

During the course of the 10 days on campus, students were provided with information about the college search and application process. Students met with Bloomfield College staff from the Office of Admission, Residential Education and Housing, the Center for Student Success, the Writing Center, the Educational Opportunity Fund, Athletics, the Wellness Center, the Center for Student Leadership and Engagement, and Student Financial Services, among others. The program was also supported by the college’s dining program and physical plant, and Bloomfield College student orientation leaders and storytellers, who provided campus tours.

Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans offered remarks and encouragement to the students.

“Many of the attendees were first-generation college students. The program facilitated their learning about what it is like to be a college student, how to write a resume and the majors that exist that can further their future academic and career goals,” said Evans. “It was highly stimulating for the students, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with the Newark Board of Education in the future.”

As part of the program, the Newark Board of Education organized a distinguished career panel to speak with the students about how to interview, networking, professional development and becoming a leader. Panelists included representatives from Leaders of the 21st Century; the New Jersey State Police; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Internal Revenue Service; the Drug Enforcement Agency; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

“We are thrilled to have held this college- and career-readiness program at Bloomfield College for interested students from the Class of 2022,” said Vernon Pullins Jr., supervisor, Newark Board of Education, Office of Student Life. “We know the students learned a great deal from all the presentations, and having each student successfully earn admission to the college was a very special moment for all of us.”