New Jersey Historic Trust announces preservation grant award recommendations

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, approved $14,305,959 in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund for 69 preservation planning, heritage tourism and capital projects to save and promote historic sites throughout the state. Of note this year, the trust received the highest number of applications requesting funding for heritage tourism initiatives.

“I am pleased to see such a great response to this year’s grant round,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund grants provide an opportunity for applicants to honor, preserve and restore irreplaceable landmarks, which serve as a voice for historic preservation in New Jersey. I look forward to seeing these projects and special initiatives come to fruition.”

Nineteen of the grants will help fund preservation planning projects such as condition assessments, historic structure reports, archaeological investigations and construction documents. Five grants will help fund heritage tourism initiatives to improve the visitor experience at historic sites; 44 grants will fund capital preservation projects on sites listed in the New Jersey Register of Historic Places.

All grants awarded to nonprofit organizations or entities of municipal, county and state governments require a match from the recipient. Included in this list is funding to create an emergency intervention fund that can be accessed when sites are threatened or endangered.

The grant recommendations, which have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust Board, will be presented to the Garden State Preservation Trust at its next meeting and require a legislative appropriations bill and the governor’s approval before funds are made available.

Funding for the current grant round is dedicated from a voter-approved constitutional amendment that created the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund.

Newark Landmarks has been recommended for a historic site management grant for $13,580 for Weequahic High School. Newark’s South Mountain TheaterWorks Inc., doing business as South Mountain TV, has been recommended for a historic site management grant for heritage tourism for $50,000 for Krueger Mansion.

The following area applicants have been recommended for levels 1 and 2 capital preservation grants: