16-year-old Glen Ridge boy dies in fatal crash in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Jan. 16 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge.

On Jan. 15 at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.