NJ Transit adjusts weekday schedules

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit continues installation of positive train control equipment on its rail fleet. To accommodate this critical safety upgrade, weekday rail schedules are being adjusted to allow for hardware components to be installed on locomotives and cab cars.

Beginning Monday, June 4, some trains will be temporarily discontinued or have changes of origin or destination. This will impact customers along the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines, and Pascack Valley Line. Other trains throughout the system will have schedule and/or station stop adjustments. These schedule adjustments are temporary and will be restored in early 2019.

“NJ Transit understands that any change to the train schedule has an impact on the travel patterns of our customers,” Executive Director Kevin Corbett said. “We are doing everything in our power to install this important safety technology as quickly as possible. I ask for customers’ patience during this process as the end result is a safer railroad for everyone.”

Schedules were adjusted on several M&E trains in an effort to mitigate the service impacts on customers to the greatest extent possible. NJ Transit is strongly encouraging commuters to review the printable M&E schedule at http://www.njtransit.com/pdf/rail/upcoming/R0040.pdf.

Major inbound schedule changes include:

Train 608, the 5:45 a.m. departure from Dover to Hoboken has service eliminated from Dover to Chatham; the train will originate in Summit. An earlier option departs at 5:33 a.m. and a later option departs at 5:54 a.m.; both require transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken.

Train 626, the 8:28 a.m. departure from Dover to Hoboken has service eliminated from Dover to Morris Plains; the train will originate in Morristown. An earlier option departs at 8:08 a.m. and requires transfer at Summit for Hoboken. A later option departs at 9:06 a.m. and requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken.

Major outbound schedule changes include: