Multiple Essex County venues nominated for JerseyArts awards

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Discover Jersey Arts — a project dedicated to increasing the awareness of and participation in the arts in New Jersey, and co-sponsored by the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation and New Jersey State Council on the Arts — recently announced that voting in the 2019 JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards is under way. Now in its 11th year, the annual contest celebrates the extraordinary work of New Jersey’s vital and vibrant arts community. Several arts venues and programs in Essex County have been nominated.

The ballots are prepped for arts enthusiasts statewide to vote for their favorite local groups and events. This year, 11 arts districts and 104 organizations will compete in 19 categories. From favorite music festival to favorite ballet company, and favorite art gallery to favorite downtown arts district, it’s the public’s turn to decide who’s who among the Garden State’s cultural community.

“The arts scene in New Jersey is reliably exciting and diverse,” said Allison Tratner, executive director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “The thousands of passionate and loyal arts lovers who cast their votes each year are further proof that there is truly something special for everyone.”

Public voting for this year’s JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards runs from Jan. 9 through Feb. 20 at www.JerseyArts.com/Vote. Last year, more than 18,000 ballots were cast in the annual awards, and that number is expected to rise in 2019.

“We are incredibly lucky to have such an innovative and inspiring cultural community in New Jersey,” said Adam Perle, president and CEO of ArtPride New Jersey. “The JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards showcases extraordinary artistic endeavors across the state and allows art enthusiasts to select their favorites. In the end, we are all winners when we embrace the robust opportunities presented by New Jersey’s arts organizations.”

Nominees for the 2019 JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards were determined by the Jersey Arts Marketers network, made up of hundreds of arts groups from around the state. Essex County nominees are as follows:

In the Large Performing Arts Center with 1,000 seats or more category: New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark;

In the Small Performing Arts Center with fewer than 1,000 seats category: South Orange Performing Arts Center and Alexander Kasser Theater at Montclair State University;

In the Large Theatre To See a Musical with 300 seats or more category: Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn;

In the Small Theatre with fewer than 300 seats category: Luna Stage Company in West Orange;

In the Art Museum category: Montclair Art Museum and Newark Museum;

In the Art Gallery category: Studio Montclair;

In the Symphony/Orchestra category: New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in Newark and The Montclair Orchestra;

In the Choral Group category: Paper Mill Playhouse Broadway Show Choir in Millburn and Newark Boys Chorus;

In the Opera Company category: Opera Theatre of Montclair and State Repertory Opera in South Orange;

In the Ballet Company category: New Jersey Ballet in Livingston;

In the Modern/Cultural Dance Company category: New Jersey Tap Ensemble in Bloomfield and Freespace Dance in Upper Montclair;

In the Music Festival category: Montclair Jazz Festival;

In the Film Festival category: Montclair Film Festival, Newark Black Film Festival and SOMA Film Festival in South Orange;

In the Visual Arts Festival category: Newark Arts Festival;

In the Adult Art Class category: Montclair Art Museum Yard School of Art, Arts Unbound in Orange and GlassRoots Studio in Newark;

In the Visual Arts Camp category: Montclair Art Museum SummerART Camp, GlassRoots Summer Glass Camp in Newark and Montclair Film’s Film Academy;

In the Performing Arts Camp category: Jazz House Kids Summer Workshop in Montclair; and

In the Downtown Arts District category: Montclair, South Orange and Newark.

Winners will be announced and honored in March.