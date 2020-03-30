PSE&G pole replacement project on Montgomery Street

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — PSE&G has begun its pole replacement project on Montgomery Street between Orchard and Willet streets. Signs have been posted in areas where parking will not be allowed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is expected to be completed by April 2.

“I understand that for residents living in this area this could be a temporary inconvenience, but this work must get done,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It is my hope that by suspending alternate side parking rules and allowing residents to park in our public school lots that they will still be able to easily park their cars.”

As soon as the pole replacement project is completed, the no-parking signs will be removed. For more information about how the township has made parking easier in Bloomfield during the Covid-19 pandemic, click here.