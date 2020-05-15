Bloomfield Memorial Day ceremony closed to public

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Monday, May 25, Bloomfield will hold a Memorial Day wreath dedication ceremony starting at the Civic Center at 9:30 a.m. and ending at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. The event will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 and will be broadcast on WBMA-TV later that afternoon.

“The Bloomfield Memorial Day Parade is something that I look forward to every year,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “I am disappointed that I won’t be able to see all of our residents this year but I know that our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department and our police will put on an outstanding ceremony to honor all the lives we lost defending our freedom. Everyone will have the opportunity to watch the event on television shortly after it takes place, which is something I would highly recommend. Thank you to everyone involved as it is so important to continue to honor our fallen heroes even at a time of crisis.”

The ceremony will begin with a wreath dedication ceremony at the civic center. From there, the Bloomfield Police Department Color Guard will lead a walking procession to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Two VFW members will walk with the honor guard and will lay the wreath on the monument. A 21-gun salute will then be conducted by the police department, at which time two members of the Bloomfield Civic Band will play Taps. Speeches from Venezia and a township veteran will be pre-recorded prior to the event and included in the final footage.

This year the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department is requesting that the Bloomfield Boy Scout troops help honor fallen veterans by hanging red, white and blue bows on every veteran street sign throughout town.

“The Boy Scouts usually place flags on veteran gravesites at Glendale Cemetery each year,” said Michael Sceurman, director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs. “With such uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, I thought it would be a nice way to keep them involved in our Memorial Day celebration.”

Each Scout, with parent assistance, will be asked to hang two to three bows, install an 18-inch American flag at the base of their predetermined pole, take a picture of them saluting the sign and then post the picture to the BPRCA Facebook page. The bow and flag pickup will be coordinated through the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department and will be installed during the week of May 19 and will remain up until the weekend of May 31.

All activities leading up to and during the event will be done in a safe manner, with all participants practicing social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. If you are a Boy Scout leader and would like to get involved in this project, reach out to Sceurman at msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.com for more information.