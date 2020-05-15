County to continue COVID-19 screenings throughout May

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County has announced that testing for COVID-19 will continue in Weequahic Park throughout the month of May. The additional dates for May are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding Memorial Day. Screenings are for Essex County residents and are by appointment only. Residents can exhibit symptoms or be asymptomatic. They will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon; 600 tests will be available each day. Residents must arrive by car.

“Offering all of our residents with the opportunity to be tested whether they display symptoms of the coronavirus or not will provide us with a better picture of how many people have been infected with this disease. Essex County residents who want to get tested can visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-324-9950,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our residents are urged to do their own part to stop the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing their hands and staying indoors. We must continue to be vigilant. It is too early to declare victory over this pandemic.”

“Implementing COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents is a significant step in fighting the spread of the pandemic locally and across the state. As we know, it is very possible for COVID-19 to be spread by carriers who have no symptoms. I am proud of the administration and our health care consultants for enhancing our testing in this way and giving asymptomatic Essex County residents the ability to be tested,” Freeholder President Brendan Gill said.

The screenings are being offered to all Essex County residents who wish to get tested. To make an appointment, residents can visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call the Essex County Office of Emergency Management at 973-324-9950.

Tests are being offered free of charge to Essex County residents. Having health insurance is not a requirement. Follow-up contact will be made to assess the continuing health of the person who completed the screening.

Essex County will continue to administer the virus screening as long as supplies of test kits, gowns, facial masks and gloves last.