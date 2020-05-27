Bloomfield Health and Human Services Dept. offers much

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Health and Human Services Department is offering a number of critical services to residents to aid them in navigating the COVID-19 crisis. Residents requiring assistance may call the department at 973-680-4017 and leave a voicemail including their name and telephone number so that a social worker can call them back.

The department can help residents with all of the following: food stamp applications, food pantry information, food shopping for senior/disabled residents, health insurance applications, unemployment applications, utility assistance programs, rental assistance, mental health services, wellness services and senior services.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our Health and Human Services Department has done an admirable job helping our residents get through this,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “I implore all of our residents that need assistance to reach out to the department because they are here to help them in any way that they can.”

Bloomfield residents are also able to receive food from the emergency food pantry, which is open every Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Carteret Elementary School parking lot located at 158 Grove St. Supplies are limited and the food pantry is open regardless of weather.

“Our department is doing everything in our power to help Bloomfield residents during this unprecedented time we are going through,” Health Director Karen Lore said. “So many people are struggling to get through this crisis and it is our job to help ease their burden as much as we can. Please feel free to reach out to us if there is anything that we can assist you with.”