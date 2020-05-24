Bloomfield Recreation announces free virtual programming series

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs is offering a free virtual programming series to all residents. The series will allow residents to participate in a wide variety of classes for children, adults and the whole family from the comfort of their own home.

The classes that will be offered will include: Zumba gold, Zumba kids, Zumba, cabin fever fitness, children’s art, yoga, dance, family yoga, pilates and kids yoga. Though these classes are free, participants must preregister at www.bloomfieldtwpnj.com/274/Current-Recreational-Programs.

“Our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department has done an outstanding job of adapting their work during the COVID-19 crisis to the benefit of all of our residents,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “The pandemic has forced us to shelter in our homes for long periods of time, making the need for exercise and entertainment especially important. The reception for these virtual classes in the past has been overwhelmingly positive and I am grateful that we are able to continue to offer them for free to all residents.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the department has been hard at work creating virtual programs for residents. Just a few weeks into the shelter-in-place order, the department produced, along with the help of WBMATV, a two-part series called “Cabin Fever Fitness” classes, along with a series of yoga classes. In addition, the department also administered a 10-day art prompt challenge and Bloomfield history quizzes.

“We received such positive feedback from our first series of programs and activities that we decided to once again offer this to our community,” Recreation Director Michael Sceurman said. “I believe it is important for our department to be flexible and willing to think outside the box to provide recreational opportunities for residents of all ages. I’d like to thank my entire staff for working so hard to get these programs up and running in such a short period of time and I hope that everyone enjoys them.”

Participants must have the Zoom app and must be registered at least two hours prior to the start of class to allow staff time to create rosters. An email will be emailed to participants with the link and password. Sign on 15 minutes before the start of the class to allow the instructor to recognize you and move you from the “waiting room” to the actual class, which will start promptly at the advertised time. If you miss the first class you can still register and attend the following class. If you miss two classes you will be removed from the class to allow other people to participate. All classes have limited enrollment and spots are on a first come, first-served basis.