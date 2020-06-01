Individual prayer allowed at St. Thomas Church

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Since the COVID-19 shutdown in March, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Bloomfield began videoing Sunday mass and posting the videos on the parish website at www.stachurchbloomfield.com/web.

On May 19, St. Thomas and many other New Jersey Catholic churches entered Phase 1 of reopening. St. Thomas began opening the church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m for quiet individual prayer. Beginning May 23, Confession became available on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. in the parking lot weather permitting, or in the church if weather is inclement.

Worshippers are now welcome back for individual prayer but must wear a mask when entering the church and while in the building, stay 6 feet apart from others when on church property, sanitize their hands before entering the church, and wait 14 days to enter the church if they are feeling sick or who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19.

For a calendar of events, visit www.stachurchbloomfield.com/web/liturgy-calendar/.

The specific details of when public Mass will resume and how it will be celebrated are still being determined by the Archdiocese.