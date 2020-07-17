Resident, age 105, recovers in place from coronavirus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Viola Mantell, age 105, has been living at Job Haines Home in Bloomfield since late January, following a hospital stay which required subacute care. She began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in May and tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the illness. Rather than send her to the hospital, Mantell was transferred to the COVID floor established in Job Haines’ nursing home, where she received daily personal care and support. Today, she remains active, enjoying daily exercise, mah jongg, crocheting and other activities. The staff and residents celebrated her recovery with a festive gathering in early June, with the theme “Violet crushed COVID-19 at age 105.”

“We’re very happy with and thankful for the care my grandmother has received at Job Haines,” granddaughter Adrienne Amirata said. “She has always been my hero because she’s so strong. She often says, ‘this too shall pass’ — and it did.”

According to Evelyne Lemy, director of nursing, the facility took immediate steps to keep residents, patients and staff as safe as possible and reduce the chances of coronavirus transmission. Of the residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 46 recovered in place, cared for by the Job Haines nursing team.

Among the lockdown protocols initiated, the nursing home wing was transformed into a COVID-only wing to provide intensive-level care for those with the virus; this included hourly checks by the nursing team and all necessary medical interventions. Long-term care patients were transferred to other rooms where they received the same level of daily care and assistance to which they were accustomed. No new admissions were accepted. All community activities, including communal dining, were canceled to avoid the comingling of residents. Full personal protective equipment was mandated for staff at all times. No visitation was allowed with exception of hospice patients, with certain restrictions and PPE provided. Video calls with family were initiated to lift spirits and stay connected. Any admissions effective mid-June — when new admissions started again — must be quarantined for 14 days.

Lemy said that although some residents became severely ill, none who stayed at Job Haines Home ended up on a ventilator and all recovered. She attributes strong staffing levels, great teamwork and the personal attention patients received as major factors in their recovery.

“This has been a journey like no other, but we are proud of the excellent care everyone received, which contributed to their recovery,” Lemy said. “Mrs. Mantell is an amazing example of that and now she is back to her usual activities, alert as always, as if nothing happened.”

Photos Courtesy of Job Haines Home