Archdiocese of Newark ordains area deacons

NEWARK, NJ — On Saturday, July 11, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, ordained 22 permanent deacons for service in the Archdiocese of Newark. The ordinations were celebrated during two Masses that were livestreamed at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on the archdiocesan YouTube channel. The two separate ceremonies helped to ensure that proper social distancing protocols were observed for those in attendance.

As part of the ordination Mass, Tobin blessed each of the 22 new permanent deacons before they were presented with their diaconal vestments. Deacon John McKenna, who serves as the director of deacon personnel, assisted Tobin with each Mass.

Permanent deacons are those not planning to be ordained priests but are ordained ministers of the Catholic Church. The last group of men called to the diaconate order for service in the Archdiocese of Newark were ordained in 2016.

Among those ordained as permanent deacons were John Yeongho Kim, whose home parish is St. Andrew Kim in Maplewood; Carl Lordi, whose home parish is St. Mary’s in Nutley; and Michael Pasquale, whose home parish is St. Thomas the Apostle in Bloomfield.

Kim is auto body shop manager at Jay’s Garage Inc. and is married to Theresa. His favorite Bible passage is John 15:16: “You did not choose Me, but I chose you.”

Lordi is the broker and owner of Remax Park Square and is married to Linda. His favorite Bible passages are John 1:1-18 where God the Word becomes man in the person of Jesus Christ, and John 3:1-21, where the paschal mystery allows the Spirit to bring new birth to those who believe.

Pasquale is the vice president of operations at Windsor Advanced Practice Nursing PC and is married to Nicelle. His favorite Bible passage is Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”