Bloomfield Library receives $5,000 grant from NJ Council for the Humanities

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Library has received $5,000 in grant money from the NJ Council for the Humanities. The money will be used to fund events to encourage Bloomfield residents to vote, learn information about local elections and learn why it is important to be involved in local government.

“Our municipal government is always searching for opportunities to bring in grant money to improve and expand upon services we offer residents at no cost to our taxpayers,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This money will go to an admirable cause and will hopefully increase civic engagement in Bloomfield. Local government often gets overlooked but is what impacts our lives the most on a daily basis. Therefore, residents should know about it.”

All events will be streamed via Zoom for free. A schedule for these events will be shared when one is available.

“This grant money will be put to excellent use by our library in order to increase civic engagement among our residents,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, who serves as liaison to the Bloomfield Public Library. “An understanding of how government operates at all levels is essential to our democracy. I look forward to the informative events that the library staff will put together with this funding.”

The following events will be taking place as part of the grant program: