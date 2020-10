This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Bengals are back on the playing fields. The boys soccer team was the first Bengal squad back in action, visiting Glen Ridge and falling to the Ridgers on Oct. 1. Bloomfield football took on a strong Montclair team and played hard in defeat on Oct. 2. The girls soccer team led Caldwell 1-0 at halftime before succumbing to the Chiefs 2-1 on Oct. 3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon