Independent College Fund distributes $42,000 in scholarships to area schools

TRENTON, NJ — The Independent College Fund of New Jersey has distributed $42,000 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to assist 13 students at private colleges and universities in New Jersey, according to a Jan. 11 press release. The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C., through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.

“We are delighted to be part of the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment Program that recognizes highly qualified students for scholarships. We applaud UPS for their long-term commitment to students of independent institutions across the country. There could not be a more appropriate time than the present to support students with scholarship aid, and we are very proud of our 13 CIC/UPS scholars of New Jersey,” said Lou Manzione, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in New Jersey.

Colleges in New Jersey that received CIC/UPS scholarships this year from ICFNJ include: Bloomfield College, Caldwell College, Centenary University, Drew University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Felician University, Georgian Court University, Monmouth University, Rider University, Saint Elizabeth University, Saint Peter’s University, Seton Hall University and Stevens Institute of Technology.

“Independent colleges and universities in this country are remarkably effective at educating and graduating low-income and first-generation students in less time, with less student debt,” CIC President Richard Ekman said. “Helping these students afford a private college education is a truly critical need in our society, and it is rewarding to be a partner with the UPS Foundation and the Independent College Fund as we help to support deserving students.”

The CIC/UPS Scholarships Program has made a private college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first-generation and minority students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families and communities across the country.

“The UPS Foundation is honored to work with CIC to provide scholarships for students at independent colleges and universities,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of the UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”