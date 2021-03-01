Bloomfield to hold menstrual hygiene product drive throughout March

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield is holding a menstrual hygiene product drive throughout the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month. Items that will be collected include tampons, pads, panty liners, menstrual cups, period panties and deodorant.

“During the month of March, Bloomfield will honor the countless contributions that women have made throughout the history of our country and our township with a series of activities and spotlights on women in our community,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “In Bloomfield, we are fortunate to have so many outstanding women working as public servants including Councilwoman (Jenny) Mundell, Councilwoman (Sarah) Cruz and Councilwoman (Wartyna) Davis, in addition to our municipal employees. I encourage residents to join us for all of the activities we have planned.”

“Period poverty, or inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products, is often a hidden issue, but it is a real issue that has been exacerbated during this pandemic. We’re using the occasion of Women’s History Month to shine a light on the problem and address another great need in our community by holding a product drive to ensure that everyone has access to these essential menstrual hygiene products,” Mundell said. “I ask members of the community that are able to participate in the drive to please consider donating. I also thank the local businesses that have offered to serve as collection sites for the drive.”

The items may be donated at various locations throughout the township and will be distributed to the community by the Bloomfield Department of Health and Human Services.

The following locations are accepting donations: 23 Skiddoo Cafe at 33 Carteret St.; Bloomfield Public Library at 90 Broad St.; F45 at 28 Broad St.; Green Grocer Food Hub at 27 Carteret St.; Martinez Family Martial Arts at 147 Grove St.; Pure Love Pies at 1042 Broad St.; and Shooting Star Dance Center at 403 Broad St.