FELLAS empowers Essex County fathers

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey is launching a new initiative to support fathers in Essex County. FELLAS — Fathers Empowered to Learn, Lead and Achieve Success — engages fathers to strengthen parenting skills, promote healthy relationships, and increase economic stability through employment training and support.

“The partnership may be known for our focus on maternal health, but our public health programs serve the entire family. We are excited to launch FELLAS and bring this innovative program directly to dads in Essex County,” said Marielle Natera, director of community programs.

FELLAS focuses on three main goals: promoting responsible fatherhood, fostering healthy marriages and relationships, and increasing economic stability. Through one-to-one parenting support, group education sessions, in-home couple and co-parenting communication skills, referrals to practical resources, and employment training, FELLAS provides the skills and support needed for families to thrive.

“Strong families begin with strong dads. But not all dads have access to the same resources,” program manager Leonard Davis said. “FELLAS is a support network that fosters connections and provides the tools needed for dads to feel confident in their parenting skills and support their families.”

This initiative is funded by a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, through September 2025.

FELLAS is actively accepting participants and referrals. Fathers of children ages 0 to 24 who reside in Essex County are eligible for the program. Get connected at www.partnershipmch.org/fellas or call 973-372-4353.