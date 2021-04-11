Bloomfield Educational Foundation announces record $56,000 in scholarships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — This year, the Bloomfield Educational Foundation will distribute a record 25 scholarships, totaling $56,000, to Bloomfield High School students pursuing a college education. These scholarships were available to a great number of students, based on criteria such as academic/athletic awards, to those interested in a particular field, such as science, or those hoping to pursue a chosen profession, such as criminal justice.

“We are very pleased to see so many seniors applying for these funds and to know that we are helping them with the next chapter of their lives,” BEF Chairperson Terence Mullane said. “We remain grateful for our donors’ confidence in our organization to make these important and generous awards available to our high school seniors.”

2021 BEF scholarships are as follows: the Anthony Pascal Family Scholarship; the F. James White “True Competitor” Award; the three Class of 1965 Scholarships; the two Dr. Gloria J. Zawicki Dyer Awards, the two Fred Celluro Memorial Scholarships; the Sgt. Joseph Paris Memorial Scholarship; the Jackie Courter Fine Arts Scholarship; the Joseph Poniatowski Beneficial Association Award; the four Leroy Straight and Dorothy Jewkes Straight Scholarships; the two Mark and Charlotte Greenstein Student Athlete Awards; the Matthew Melucci Scholarship; the Robert Fetterly Alumni Scholarship; the Sheldon Seevak/Anne Itkin Ethics Award; the Sidney Itkin Scholarship; the two Theodore Jasieniecki Scholarships; and the William Foley Scholarship.

Award winners will be announced during the Bloomfield High School scholarship awards ceremony in June.

The Bloomfield Educational Foundation was founded in 1999 and is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enhancing the educational experiences for all students educated in the Bloomfield School District. To date, the BEF has given more than $1.3 million to the Bloomfield School District in the form of teacher grants, programs and scholarships. For more information about the scholarships and the BEF, visit www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org.