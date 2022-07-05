Acting AG announces grants to expand summer programs for at-risk youth

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced July 1 that the Juvenile Justice Commission, in conjunction with the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee, has awarded 19 grants totaling more than $313,000 to police departments, schools and nonprofit organizations across the state to expand summer programs for at-risk youth.

The grants provide organizations already running successful summer programs for at-risk youth with up to $30,000 in additional funding each to enhance their programs and/or increase the number of young people they serve. Approximately 600 youths throughout New Jersey will be able to participate in an array of recreational, educational and character-building activities being offered in their communities this summer as a result of these grants.

“New Jersey is once again investing in innovative programming to serve its most vulnerable youth populations,” Platkin said. “The funding … underscores the Murphy administration’s focus on ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to overcome challenges, develop life skills and recognize their true potential.”

Funding for the grants comes from the federal Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention’s Formula Grants Program, which supports state and local delinquency prevention and intervention efforts and juvenile justice system improvements. The funds can be used to provide job training, mental health and substance abuse treatment, community-based programs and services, reentry/aftercare services, and school programs to prevent truancy.

“The Juvenile Justice Commission continues to support and expand a youth justice system that recognizes that most young people can succeed in their communities with the appropriate resources,” said Jennifer LeBaron, acting executive director of the JJC. “These grants allow our partners in the community to deliver thoughtful, exciting and meaningful opportunities that will make a true difference in the lives of youth and significantly reduce the possibility of their involvement in the youth justice system.”

“The core mission of the JJDP Committee is to provide resources to support community-based programs and system reforms that prevent or reduce delinquency and improve the lives of youth and families in New Jersey,” committee Chairperson Barbara Wallace said. “Each year, we look forward to funding as many summer programs as possible throughout the state so that we can provide important resources and opportunities to young people.”

The following programs in Essex County will receive funding: