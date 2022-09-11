Author and former Bloomfield resident to discuss memoir at Bloomfield Public Library

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Former Bloomfield resident Charles Lopez Bruns will discuss his debut book, “Fatherlands: Identities of a Cuban American,” at the Bloomfield Public Library, 90 Broad St., on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. In addition to reading excerpts and answering questions from readers and potential readers during the author talk, Bruns will sign and offer paperback copies of his memoir for sale.

“Fatherlands: Identities of a Cuban American” is a memoir with a twist about the author’s journey from Charles Lopez to Charles Bruns and how his identity and experiences as a son, stepson and father impacted his family and career. The author mentions his time in Cuba near the beginning of the Revolution and growing up in New York City, living in Bloomfield and other New Jersey neighborhoods with few Cubans. The book also touches upon Cuban immigration in the United States, Cuban Americans the author has gotten to know during his life, and the growth of the Latino presence in Bloomfield.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/5duhc77v.