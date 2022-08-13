Back-to-school party to support students in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Aug. 28, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council will host their annual back-to-school party and book bag giveaway. The afternoon will feature food, games, a DJ playing music, and a book bag giveaway for students in Pre-K through 8th grade. It will take place at Felton Field, 145 Floyd Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. Early registrants will receive a book bag.

“Every year the Department of Human Services does a great job providing supplies to individuals and families, and I am honored to have the opportunity to once again give back to our great community,” Venezia said. “I look forward to seeing all my friends and neighbors, and (to) hosting this event for many more years to come.”

Supplies for the event are bought with funds from the Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation, as well as donations from local community groups, including the Neighbor to Neighbor Network, the Kiwanis Club and the Elks Club.

For students to receive book bags, register by calling 973-680-4017 or sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/Bloomfield-Book-Bag-Give-Away.