Biden signs omnibus package including funding for Bloomfield infrastructure

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As part of the $1.5 trillion spending package signed March 15 by President Joe Biden, Bloomfield will receive critical funding to replace 30 lead service lines along Main Terrace in Bloomfield. U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill worked with Mayor Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council to ensure this funding was included in the package.

“I would like to thank Congresswoman Mike Sherrill for working with us to get this funding that will go a long way in our efforts to replace all lead service lines in town. We are committed to upgrading our infrastructure and doing so in a way that doesn’t burden our taxpayers,” Venezia said in a March 15 press release. “Our community is preparing for the future by taking proactive steps to ensure a clean and effective water supply for generations to come.”

“Unfortunately, like so many communities across the United States, towns in NJ-11, like Bloomfield, have faced high lead levels in drinking water as a result of aging water systems. I am proud to have led the efforts in the House to cut through bureaucratic red tape and secure funding for local projects, like this one, that will have a direct impact on our community,” Sherrill said. “I want to thank Mayor Venezia and the entire Bloomfield Town Council for their work on behalf of the residents of Bloomfield and for submitting this project that will make our communities an even better and safer place to live.”