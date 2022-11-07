Bloomfield and Glen Ridge Thanksgiving food drive

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Rotary Club of Bloomfield and Glen Ridge will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ridgewood Avenue Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. Frozen turkeys and canned food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to be distributed to those in need. Cash donations will be used to purchase additional food; checks, earmarked “turkey drive,” may also be sent to the Community FoodBank, 31 Evans Terminal Road, Hillside.