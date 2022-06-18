Bloomfield celebrates Oakeside Mansion reopening with open house tour

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Township of Bloomfield announced the grand reopening and open house tour of Oakeside Mansion on Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. The township assumed management of the cultural asset a year ago and had been working on facility maintenance, as well as the framework, to make this beautiful space more accessible and available to residents.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and neighbors come out to support this local historical asset,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “Please bring your family and a picnic, and join me as we explore Oakeside Mansion and its grounds.”

Oakeside Mansion was built in the Colonial revival style in 1895 by the Oakes family, who were prominent New Jersey cloth manufacturers who operated a textile mill in Bloomfield from the mid-19th to the mid-20th century. In 1979, Jean Oakes donated the house to Bloomfield Township.

In the spirit of continuing the Oakes family’s legacy, the township is embarking on several programming goals for the public to enjoy. There will be monthly cornerstone events held for the public, historical tours of the property, art exhibits, use of the great lawn for outdoor fitness, expansion of access to the community gardens and collaboration with the Historic Preservation Society for public talks. The community will also be able to rent this space for small ceremonies or receptions, photography shoots and more.

“Ensuring Oakeside Mansion is maintained properly has been one of our utmost concerns since the town took over management of the property,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, council liaison to the Cultural Preservation Advisory Committee. “I am pleased to now be working alongside the mayor, fellow council members, advisory committee and director of cultural preservation to ensure the public has access to this important cultural asset of the township. I look forward to the robust schedule of community-focused programming and rental opportunities that will be made available soon. It’s important that our community never forget the collective history of our township.”

For any questions or additional information about this event, contact the Department of Cultural Preservation at oakeside@bloomfieldtwpnj.com.