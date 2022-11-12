Bloomfield Center’s third annual Holiday Hunt event

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Business owners and the Bloomfield Center Alliance welcome shoppers to Bloomfield Center to participate in its third annual Holiday Hunt event filled with music, festive activities and prize giveaways while hunting for holiday gifts.

Bloomfield Center’s 2022 Holiday Hunt will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, which is also Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local at smaller, brick-and-mortar businesses in their communities during the holidays.

The Holiday Hunt in Bloomfield Center takes place in and around the greater Six Points Plaza area. It is a family-friendly event filled with holiday music, including a live performance by The Olde Towne Carolers strolling around the plaza. A live ice sculpting demonstration will be held by The Ice Farm. There will also be complimentary hot beverages offered and a chance to win free gifts.

Attendees will receive a hunt map, highlighting the various participating destinations. Individuals who check out five or more destinations and/or make purchases of $20 or more on the day of the hunt will be entered to win cool prizes from local businesses. Gift basket winners will be drawn after the live ice sculpting demonstration as the event comes to a close between 3:45 and 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/mry6d42a, though not required. For more information about the event and updates, visit bloomfieldcenterholidayhunt.com.