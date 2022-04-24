Bloomfield College game design program ranked highest in state

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For the fourth year in a row, The Princeton Review has named Bloomfield College a top undergraduate school for game design. The accolade was announced in its 13th annual ranking list, “Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design for 2022.” Bloomfield College is ranked highest in New Jersey and as No. 37 nationally among undergraduate schools offering programs in game design.

“The supportive and inspiring community we have at (the Creative Arts & Technology Division) makes this recognition possible,” said GJ Lee, assistant professor and coordinator of game development. “Our dedicated faculty and staff collaborate to enrich our program and challenge our students. We’re grateful and acknowledge their hard work.”

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its 2021 survey of administrators at 150 institutions across the United States and abroad offering game design courses, majors or degree programs. The survey collected information in four areas: academics, faculty, technology and career prospects. The company analyzed more than 40 survey data points to tally the rankings.

Bloomfield College’s Bachelor of Arts in game design within the CAT Division is a practice-oriented program focused on core principles, concepts, methodologies and skills that are reinforced through the creation of hands-on projects. Many courses also involve students working on collaborative team-based projects that mimic real-world game development environments. Theoretical knowledge and practical methods converge within these environments to provide students with the experience they need to truly understand and overcome the complexities involved in making games.

“We enthusiastically recommend Bloomfield College to students considering a career in this burgeoning field,” said Rob Franek, editor in chief for The Princeton Review. “Together with the other exceptional schools on our 2022 list … their facilities are state of the art, and their alumni include many of the industry’s most successful artists, designers, developers and entrepreneurs.”

The Princeton Review developed its Top Schools for Game Design project in 2010 with guidance from a national advisory board the company formed to help design the project survey and ranking methodology. Board members included administrators and faculty from respected game design programs, and professionals from some of the top video game companies.

“Continued recognition by The Princeton Review is a great acknowledgment of the quality of our game design program, the innovative work of faculty such as Professor Lee, and the accomplishments of our talented students,” said Michael Palladino, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty. “We are honored to receive this recognition.”